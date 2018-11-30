Share:

The chief justice of Pakistan Main Saqib Nisar is highly salute regarding his all struggle for Pakistani nation. The man has been trying his best to utilize for all areas of Country, whether it is the department of health, security, politics, religious, and educational etc. Chief justice has passed courageous remarks in almost every cases.

Moreover, recently Yousuf Salim has been appointed as the first visually impaired judge of Pakistan. We really appreciate the chief justice of Pakistan who has brought a blind talented person by the help of his other intiatives campaign. This would be a very especial moment for different abled Pakistanis who are dreaming to achieve their due rights guaranteed under the constitution of Pakistan. Finally, such people prove that yet in Pakistan the youngster can hope that their rights would be given if they are really eligible.

GM.BALOCH,

Turbat, November 6.