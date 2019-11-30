Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 60 percent of the total brick-kilns have been closed by the district administration following directives of the Punjab government in a bid to avert environmental pollution causing smog in Gujranwala Division’s all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

On the other hand, production of high and low quality bricks is briskly underway in the rest 40 percent brick-kilns, which have already adopted the Punjab government’s zig-zag environmental protection policy and technology.

Cashing in on the prevailing situation, owners of the local brick-kilns have started selling bricks at the rate of Rs14,000 to 15,000 per 1,000 bricks. The owners have already stored and stocked a bulk quantity of the bricks at their kilns and warehouses in a bid to take full advantage of the prevailing situation by selling the bricks on higher rates.

CONSTABLE HELD OVER RS700 THEFT

The Civil Lines Police have arrested a constable Ammar Nafees after registration of theft case against him for stealing Rs700 of his colleague constable Muslim Yaqoob in the Civil Line police station a few days ago. FIR (No.464/2019) said that constable Ammar Nafees stole Rs700 (only in cash) from the room box of his colleague constable Muslim Yaqoob a few days. According to local senior police officials, police have arrested the constable and further investigation is underway in this regard..

DAY CARE CENTRES IN 70 GIRLS COLLEGES

The Punjab government has decided to establish direly needed “Day Care Centres” for the children of female teachers in as many as 70 Government Girls Colleges’ in Gujranwala Division’s all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahahuddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. The senior officials concerned have already directed the managements of these 70 government colleges to ensure early establishment of Day Care Centres before the end of year 2019.