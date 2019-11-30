Share:

Lahore - Zulfiqar Hameed, the newly-posted Capital City Police Officer, has a vast experience of policnig in the city, a handout said on Friday. “As Zulfiqar has worked as SSP Investigation, DIG Investigation and CCPO in Lahore, he is posted to maintain law and order in Lahore,” the handout said. Born in 1970 Zulfiqar Hameed joined Police Service in 1995 as ASP. Belonging to 23 common, he has worked as ASP SDPO Hassan Abdal in Motorway Police and Badin, Sindh. He was promoted to the rank of SP in 2001 and worked as SP CIA Lahore, Rawalpindi, DPO Nankana, CRO Lahore, AIG Operations, AIG Finance, AIG Vigilince, AIG Admin and SSP Punjab Highway Patrol.

In 2013 he was promoted as DIG and served as RPO Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, DIG Welfare DIG D&I and at other important positions at Central Police Office Lahore.