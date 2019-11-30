Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his commitment to the ideals of the party’s founding principles for constitutionalism, rule of law, democracy and equality.

He pledged his unwavering commitment to the 52 year struggle and stated that he will continue to fight for the rights and will of the people until the emancipation of our people from the structural inequalities that plague us.

In his message on the eve of PPP’s 52nd Foundation Day, being celebrated at Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu & Kashmir today (November 30), the PPP Chairman pointed out that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had stood shoulder to shoulder with disenfranchised Haris, students, intellectuals, artists and the marginalised to empower them.

“He led by example. The loudest voice for democracy and the rights of the people, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the flag bearer for an equitable Pakistan, a cause that he fought for till his final breath,” Bilawal said.

The PPP Chairman further stated that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto managed to give Pakistan its first unanimous Constitution, a document which even today is the foundation of the Federation.

“The Constitution, that despite horrendous adventurism by dictatorial forces, serves as the bedrock for our country and is the one democratic action no dictator has been able to undo,” he added.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and the PPP, were the architect of Pakistans nuclear programme, ensuring Pakistan and its sovereignty remains safe from external threats, he said.

The PPP government, under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said led the way in creating a “backbone for our economy by building and setting up projects like Pakistan Steel Mills, Port Qasim, Heavy Mechanical Complex, and setting up industries across the country from Badin to Bajaur.”

Bilawal also paid rich tributes to Benazir Bhutto for picking up the flag and leading the charge for democracy and the rights of the people following the death of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Zia-ul-Haq had thought he could snuff out the light of the will of the people by assassinating Pakistan’s first democratic Prime Minister, but she fought valiantly against the forces of darkness and dictatorship and led the masses in the struggle for restoration of democracy,” he said.

As Prime Minister, Bilawal said, she fought for the rights of women, setting up the First Women’s Bank, creating Women Police Stations, appointing the first female High Court Judges and beginning the renowned Lady Health Worker Programme.

“Unions were legalised once more and she lived up to her name, becoming a beacon of light for students, labourers, peasants, farmers, traders, the disenfranchised and the marginalised. Under her leadership the PPP government also established largest number of educational institutions and hospitals in the country,” he said.

He said that the PPP believes in the Constitution and that every institution has to work within the defined ambit of Constitution so that Pakistan can become the nation its founding fathers wished it to be.

He said that both the Founder Chairman, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and its following Chairperson, Benazir Bhutto, had laid down their lives for democracy because they believed in the central tenet of the Pakistan People’s Party, “Either power must pass to the people or everything else will perish”.

Bilawal said that Muzaffarabad was chosen as the venue to celebrate PPP’s 52nd Foundation Day because one of the core founding issues was the Kashmir cause.

“Given the silence and inaction of the Federal Government in the face of the reign of terror unleashed in the valley by the Butcher of Gujarat Modi,” he said, adding: “The PPP continues to support the right of self-determination for Kashmiri people and reinforce its commitment into the third generation.”

He also vowed that PPP leadership and workers will not rest until the mission of our martyred leadership was completed. Pakistan must become an egalitarian, equitable society.

“A nation where we judge not by caste, creed or race, but a nation where we are measured by our compassion and humanity,” he added.

Bilawal said that his mission was to make Pakistan a role model Muslim country where the rights of all are respected and where prosperity and peace are shared by everyone equally.