Share:

Dera Ghazi Khan-Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has fulfilled his promise to promote Border Military Police (BMP) Dera Ghazi Khan’s personnel

The promotion process which was stopped since last 20 years has been restarted on the direction of CM Punjab. In the first phase, on the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), Deputy Commissioner/ Commandant BMP DG Khan Capt (r) Waqas Rashid has promoted six BMP officials from post of Daffedars BMP (BS-09) to post of Jamadar BMP (BS-14).

Talking to The Nation, Deputy Commissioner/Commandant BMP DG Khan Capt (r) Waqas Rashid said that six Daffedars namely Karim Nawaz, Saeed Ahmed, Muhammad Zaman, Naseem Ahmd, Muhammad Hashim and Iftekhar Ahmed Khan have been promoted as Jamadar in compliance of notification of the Punjab Government Home Department of dated 21-10-2019 and direction of Commissioner DG Khan of dated 13-11-2019. Promotion process has completed through DPC in proper legal way.

DC Waqas Rashid added promotion of other designations is underway. All employees will equally enjoy this promotion process as per prescribed criteria and promotion policy.

He shared that for the maintenance of law and order in the tribal area which is highly challenging and the hard terrain bordering with strategically important areas of Baluchistan and KPK, and have presence of sensitive installations of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), OGDCL, M/S Taisi, M/S Senshee etc, on the direction of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Standing Committee of Cabinet as well as Govt. of Punjab S&GA Department Lahore has also approved recruitment of 177 posts of BMP DG Khan, 376 posts of Balouch Levy (BL) DG Khan and 113 posts of BMP Rajanpur. This recruitment process which was stopped since 1989 will be restarted after completion of legal process but very soon. New recruitment and promotion process will strengthen the BMP policing and shortage of human resources which was key hurdle for result oriented functioning of BMP/ BL DG Khan, now would be removed by it.