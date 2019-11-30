Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was an issue of national interest, and legislation on it would be done with the consensus of all the political parties in the parliament.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee, consisting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattack and Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz to contact the opposition leaders for developing consensus over the issue,” she said while talking to a private news channel.

She expressed the hope that all the political parties would show maturity and refrain from doing politics on the matter as the country was confronting security issues.

The special assistant to the PM said the Supreme Court’s decision to give six-month extension to the COAS, and asking the government to do legislation in the meantime had strengthened democracy and upheld the supremacy of the parliament.

She said General Bajwa had helped project the soft image of Pakistan internationally and the way he had highlighted the bloodbath being carried out by India in the occupied Kashmir was unprecedented.

“He has given a new hope to the Kashmiri people that their struggle for freedom will reach its logical conclusion,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokespersons were now worried about politics, instead of the platelets of their leader Nawaz Sharif.

In series of tweets, she said that on Friday they did not appeal for praying for the health of the “Zil-e-Subhani”.

She said that the PML-N leaders were trying to get political mileage by criticising the most popular leader and elected Prime Minister.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was countering the conspiracies of the Opposition on all fronts and would continue to do so in future.

She said that it was correct to state that Imran Khan was not aware of the formulas of corruption and did not protect the personal businesses of his colleagues.

She said that the elements which groomed under patronage of former Punjab Governor Ghulam Jilani, were now issuing statements to malign an elected Prime Minister.