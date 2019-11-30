Share:

LAHORE - Eight more matches were decided in the 36th National Junior Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

In the first match of the day, SSGC outscored Islamabad 4–1. From the winning side, Rizwan Ali struck twice while Abdul Manan and M Mozzam hit one goal each. From the losing side, Isa Khan scored one. In the second match of the day, KPK (A) routed AJK 8–2. From KPK, Amir Farooq hammered a hat-trick while Usman and Ahsan banged in a brace and Jibran one.

In the third match of the day, Punjab (A) defeated KPK (B) 2-0. Form Punjab (A), M Usman and Hannan Shahid hit one goal each. In the fourth match, MPCL outlasted Punjab (C) 6-1. From MPCL, Arbaz Ahmad struck twice while Muhammad Anees, Abdul Rehman, Waqar Ali and Arbaz scored one each. From Punjab (C), Rana Waleed struck one.

In the fifth match, Army (A) outpaced Balochistan 6-0. From Army (A), Usman Jaffer and M Usman bandaged in a brace while Shahid Ali and M Umer netted one each. In the sixth match, Wapda thrashed Gilgit 17-0, in the seventh match Port Qasim outclassed Sindh (A) 10-0 and in the eighth and last match of the day, Customs thumped Sindh (B) 6–1.