LAHORE - It was double delight for Hussnain Ali Rizwan of LGS Paragon, who grabbed U-12 singles and doubles titles in the 3rd Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2019, which concluded here at college premises on Friday.

Chief Executive Unifoam Lahore Faraz Khalid Shaikh grace the concluding day as chief guest while Aitchison Principal Michael Thompson, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, tennis head college Sajjad Rasool, players and their families were also present on the occasion.

In the boys U-12 final, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat his brother Haider Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) 4-2, 5-3. Hussnain completed a brace of his titles in the boys U-12 doubles final, where he along with his brother Haider Ali Rizwan edged out Abubakar Talha and Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-3, 2-4, 11-9 after a tough battle.

The boys U-18 title was won by Parbat Kumar of Karachi, who thumped Faizan Fayyaz of Lahore 6-2, 6-4 while Zohra Suleman lifted girls U-18 title by routing Ashtafalia Arif 6-2, 6-2. The boys U-18 doubles title went to Osama Khan and Ehasan Alim, who defeated Zain Ch and Ifham Rana 4-2, 2-4, 11-9. The boys U-16 title went to Nalain Abbas, who toppled Hasheesh Kumar of Karachi 6-2, 6-3 while Mahateer Mohammad of Karachi bagged the boys U-14 title by trouncing Shaeel Durrab of Lahore 4-2, 4-1. Labika Durrab won the girls U-14 title after thrashing Ashtafila Arif 4-1, 4-0.

Haniya Minhas continued her title winning streak as she grabbed another one in U-12 girls by outperforming Alina Suleman 4-0, 4-2 while U-10 boys/girls title was won by Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon), who outscored Ameer Mazari 4-1, 4-1. Eshal Sajjad of APS Garrison Jr Academy added another feather in her already decorated cap by winning her 13th gold medal of the year in U-6 category while Sarim Rasul received gold medal for winning the most improved player award.