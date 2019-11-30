Share:

SIALKOT-The Sialkot Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided purchase of as many as 32 new tractor-trolleys and excavators at a cost of Rs70 million for picking/lifting garbage.

The decision has been taken to expand the SMC’s cleanliness facilities to eight other localities recently added into the urban limits of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

Administrator of Sialkot Municipal Corporation/ Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chattha stated this while addressing an important meeting of the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) held here.

The government has recently included as many as eight localities including: Adalatgarha, Rohail Garh, Gohadpur and Muradpur into the limits of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

The DC asked the SWMC officials to improve the SWMC services and performance with an effective strategy for cleanliness. He also asked the SWMC management to plan lectures for students in schools, colleges and universities across Sialkot district to sensitise them about the importance of cleanliness. He also directed that the students should be aware of their role in keeping the Sialkot city neat and clean.

MAN HELD WITH KITES, STRING

The police have arrested shopkeeper Majid Hussain alias Maju for selling kites, strings and metal string in Sialkot city’s congested Naikapura locality here.