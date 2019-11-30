Share:

LAHORE - In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Friday transferred dozens of senior officers including commissioners, deputy commissioners, and regional and district police officers.

The latest administrative changes are part of the government’s initiative to overhaul bureaucracy in order to improve governance in the country’s most populated province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also hinted at the reshuffle in bureaucracy while chairing a cabinet meeting early this week. Two days ago, the federal government replaced the Chief Secretary and the Provincial Police Officer in Punjab.

According to the notification, DIG (Police Information Technology) Zulfiqar Hameed was transferred and posted as Lahore Capital City Police Officer while BA Nasir was transferred. DIG (Logistic and Procurement) Rai Babar Saeed was transferred and posted as Lahore DIG (Operations). DIG Ashfaq Khan was posted as DIG (Establishment-1) at CPO.

Similarly, Punjab Additional-IG Traffic Muhammad Farooq Mazhar was transferred and posted as Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer while Sohail Habib Tajik was transferred and posted as Rawalpindi RPO.

Commandant Police Training College Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev was transferred and posted as Bahawalpur RPO while Bahawalpur RPO Imran Mahmood was transferred and posted as DIG (Discipline and Inspection) at CPO.

DIG (Establishment-1) Riffat Mukhtar was transferred and posted as Faisalabad RPO while Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was transferred and posted as DIG (Police Information Technology) at CPO. DIG (Discipline and Inspection) Muhammad Ahsan Yousin was transferred and posted as Rawalpindi City Police Officer while Faisal Rana was transferred and posted as DIG (Logistic and Procurement) at CPO.

Multan Police Training College Commandant Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta was transferred and posted as Gujranwala City Police Officer while DIG Dr Moeen Masood was transferred and directed to report to the Service and General Administration department for further orders.

DIG (CTD) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry was transferred and posted as Faisalabad City Police Officer while Muhammad Azhar Akram was transferred and posted as DIG (CTD) Punjab. DIG Muhammad Shoaib Khurram was transferred and posted as Director (Police Matters) in the office of Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab.

Also, Omar Saeed Malik was transferred and posted as OKara DPO. Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan was transferred and posted as Jhang DPO. SP Quddos Baig was transferred and posted as Bahawalnagar DPO while SSP Syed Nadeem Abbas was transferred and posted as Muzaffargarh DPO. SSP Muntazir Mahdi was transferred and posted as Rahim Yar Khan DPO while SSP Muhammad Shoaib Ashraf was transferred and posted Bahawalpur DPO. Ammara Athar was transferred and posted as Sargodha DPO while Muhammad Hassan Iqbal was transferred and posted as Attock DPO. SSP Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera was transferred and posted as PSO to Punjab IGP.

The provincial government also transferred several Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the Punjab province. According to the notification, Captain (retired) Saif Anjum was transferred and posted as Lahore Commissioner. Farah

Masood was posted as Sargodha Commissioner, Shan-ul-Haq was posted as Multan Commissioner, Naseem Sadiq was posted as DG Khan Commissioner, Captain (retired) Muhammad Mahmood was posted as Rawalpindi Commissioner, Muhammad Asif Iqbal was posted as Bahawalpur Commissioner, Muhammad Ahsan Waheed was posted as Sahiwal Commissioner and Ishrat Ali was posted as Faisalabad Commissioner.

According to a separate notification, Sidrah Younis was transferred and posted as Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner, Ali Anan Qamar was posted as Attock Deputy Commissioner, and Usman Ali was posted as Okara Deputy Commissioner.

Sohail Ashraf was posted as Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Umar Sher was posted as Mianwali Deputy Commissioner, Nasir Mahmood Bashir was posted as Sialkot Deputy Commissioner, Mahar Shahid Zaman was posted as Narowal Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Zaman Wattoo was posted as Chakwal Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was posted as Sargodha Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi was posted as Khanewal Deputy Commissioner, Zeshan Javed was posted as Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner, and Zafar Zia was posted as Layyah Deputy Commissioner.

Similarly, Waqas Ullah was posted as Vehari Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Farooq was posted as DG Khan Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad was posted as Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen was posted as Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Riaz was posted as Chiniot Deputy Commissioner and Zulfiqar Ali was posted as Rajanpur Deputy Commissioner.

The Punjab government also surrendered the services DIG Atta Muhammad, Muhammad Maroof Masood Safdar, AIG Maria Mahmood, and SP Shakir Ahmed Shahid to the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, for further orders.