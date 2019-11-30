Share:

SIALKOT-District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Sialkot, Tariq Javed on Friday inaugurated the newly-established separate Bar Room for local female lawyers in Pasrur.

A special inaugural ceremony was held at Pasrur Bar Association. Local ADSJs, civil judges, President Pasrur Bar Association GM Bhatti, General Secretary Niaz Ahmed Bajwa, senior journalists and female lawyers attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, DSJ Tariq Javaid stressed the need for promotion of good working between the Bar and the Bench to dispense justice to the poor, oppressed and needy people at local level.

SANITARY WORKER ENDS LIFE

A sanitary worker Rizwan Maseeh (27) committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in Rural Health Centre (RHC) Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil early Friday morning.

RHC’s other sweepers found his dead body hanging from a water tank and informed the RHC management and local police.

WOMAN KILLED BY LIGHTNING

Nasreen Bibi (43), a mother of six children, was killed when lightning hit her in her house in village Shataabgarh-Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil here. She died on the spot. She was laid to rest in her native graveyard here.