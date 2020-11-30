Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Monday that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has finalised recommendations for the procurement of coronavirus vaccines.

"NCOC today finalized its recommendations for procurement of COVID vaccine," tweeted Umar, who also chairs the national body. "These will be presented to the cabinet tomorrow for approval."

The minister said the recommendations were developed by a task force of experts headed by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

After Prime Minister Imran Khan green-lighted advance booking of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Economic Coordination Committee, headed by Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, approved a $150 million grant to secure the purchase.