ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said they will never compromise on the supremacy of the parliament.

In their separate messages on the 53rd Foundation Day of the PPP, they said the party’s commitment to democracy was unparalleled. Bilawal said that PPP leadership and workers had endured hardships when military dictators and their remnants were in power so that democracy could take roots in the country.

The PPP chairman claimed that PPP was the pioneer when it came to struggling for democracy, and added that the party would continue to play its role as the torchbearer of democracy, human rights and equality by ensuring the supremacy of the constitution and parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that as the successor of founder of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto (BB), he was responsible for carrying on their mission with utmost conviction and commitment, along with all the party leaders, workers and supporters. He said that reports of intimidations, arrests and physical torture on PPP Jiyalas ahead of the Foundation Day rally had proven that the ‘selected’ government was in fact an incarnation of dictatorship.

“The PPP has fought against dictators for five decades and defeated them with the unflinching support of people. It is now puppets’ turn to taste defeat and forever be buried in the political graveyard of their predecessors,” he commented.

The PPP chairman said that his party had invited entire leadership of PDM to the Foundation Day rally in Multan today (November 30), and every democratic worker will reach the venue despite authorities’ highhandedness, torture and arrests.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, said his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will represent him at the Multan rally and would welcome all the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders.

He pledged that PPP would continue its struggle with the same vigour and zeal, as sacrificing for the cause of downtrodden people was the lesson every PPP leader and worker had learned from party’s brave leadership, who laid down their lives but never compromised on their mission. In his message, Asif Ali Zardari said that there will never be a compromise on the rule of people and the supremacy of parliament.

Zardari, in a message to the party workers, said that the time had come to achieve the rule of the people and supremacy of the parliament. “The struggle has started and we will achieve this goal,” former president said, and added, “The PPP is steadfast and is clinging to the ideology of PPP’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and our great leader Benazir Bhutto. The PPP workers also offered great sacrifices in this struggle.”

Zardari said that PPP will continue to resist the efforts to impose anti-people ideology on Pakistan and its people. “PPP believes in the power of the people and whenever it came to power, it worked for the benefit of people,” he claimed.

This ‘selected’ government has started sacking government employees and is conspiring to snatch the right of pension from the government employees. The government has usurped the political rights of people and weakened the parliament. The PPP will resist any effort to disfigure the constitution of Pakistan by this selected government.

Zardari asked the party workers to strengthen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts to liberate the country from the shackles of anti-people forces and take Chairman Bilawal’s message to every corner of the country.