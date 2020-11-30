Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top civil and military leadership on Sunday discussed in-detail important issues relating to national security in the wake of strategic developments taking place in the region.

According to a press release issued by PM’s media office, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with key ministers visited headquarters of the country’s premier intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), where he was given “comprehensive” briefing in the presence of top brass of Pakistan Armed Forces.

The statement released late Sunday to local media did not give further details of the briefing or the decisions taken during the meeting. It is most likely that the meeting was given briefing on host of developments taking place in the region and that would have implications for the country.

The assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh allegedly by Israel is also believed to have figured high in the meeting because of its implications on national security of Pakistan being Iran’s neighbour.

Any conflict between Iran and Israel as well as its allies will have direct implications not only for Pakistan but also for Afghanistan because of the ongoing peace process between the Afghan government and Taliban.

PM expresses satisfaction over professional preparedness

The ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC) are another important issue that is also understood to have come under discussion during the latest high-level meeting at the ISI headquarters.

Security and defence experts say they believe that India’s unabated violations of ceasefire along the de facto international border with Pakistan may shoot up, further increasing tension between the two nuclear armed neighbours.

According to the press statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated ISI’s tireless efforts for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.

Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister, federal ministers, services chiefs, and other military officers.

Those who attended the top-level security meeting include Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who returned from Niger after attending a two-day OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting and got a unanimous resolution adopted on Kashmir by the forum is understood to have briefed the meeting about his interactions with fellow Arab counterparts.