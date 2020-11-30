Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taking notice of media reports in which Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala has hurled allegations, NAB Chairman Justice ® Javed Iqbal yesterday immediately sought complete record of the case of Saleem Mandviwala from the NAB Rawalpindi.

The Chairman NAB in a statement issued here said that he profoundly respects all parliamentarians. He ordered impeding the proceedings on the case against Mandviwala till further orders. He will decide about further proceedings over the case after examination of the record of the case in accordance with law and after getting the version of Saleem Mandviwala so that justice could be done as per law.

The Chairman NAB directed all regional bureaus not to seek record of any case of NAB from any hospital of provincial and federal governments during the prevalence of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that in case of necessity of obtaining record from any provincial or federal government hospital, NAB may contact the relevant provincial or federal government for obtaining the record.

Utmost effort would be made not to seek record from any hospital of provincial or federal government during the Covid-19, he added.