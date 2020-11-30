Share:

Addressing the PDM protest in Multan, Maryam Nawaz Sharif criticised the current government for ignoring the calls for providing satisfactory clarification regarding the 'Israel policy' of Pakistan.

'The people have a right to know that why, suddenly, there is a targeted campaign regarding discussion of establishing relations with Israel,' said Maryam Nawaz.

She further said: 'Lately, the topic of recognising Israel is being mysteriously highlighted in Media. People want to know who is behind all this campaign. What goals are being tried to reach without consensus?'

The PDM held its fifth power show at Multan's Ghanta Ghar Chowk, today.