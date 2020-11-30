Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 91 quacks’ centres in 11 districts during the last week.

As per details, the PHC enforcement teams had raided 648 treatment centres across the province, and shuttered 91 of these, which were being run by quacks. Also, 208 quacks were found to have shut their illegal outlets. Among the closed down quackery centres, 12 each were in Toba Tek Singh and Rawalpindi, 11 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Attock, 9 each in Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal 8, Rahim Yar Khan 7, Chiniot 6 and five in Muzaffargarh. In Lahore, Habib Suleman Medical and Research Centre of a self-declared scientist Shahid Hussain Sheikh was sealed. He was recently released on bail, and a fake degree case had been registered against him with a local police station. A spokesperson of the PHC has also said that so far the Commission has shuttered 28,871 fake treatment centres, and businesses have changed 17,360 quacks’ centres. “Also, the PHC hearing committees have imposed a fine of over Rs612 has been imposed on quacks,” he added.