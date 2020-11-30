Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a peaceful association of opposition parties which only demands sanctity of vote.

In a series of posts on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader said that PDM is standing for restoration of rights and reduction in inflation but the selected government is agreed on war against nation to hide its incompetence.

Will arrive at Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh by crossing all the barriers, she announced.

Maryam Nawaz further wrote that the local administration tortured innocent workers of PDM. We will now not only condemn this fascist act but also resist it, she told.

The PML-N vice president said the selected leaders know that the nation is fed up from this government due to which, it is creating hurdles to stop the people from reaching the venue.

This movement will surely send you packing, she added.