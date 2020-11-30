KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday has said that his party will host a rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) today (Nov 30) no matter what government does.
Bilawal Bhutto, who is in self-isolation after contracting the coronavirus, said in a tweet that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was so threatened by upcoming foundation day of PPP that it had arrested the party workers including Kasim Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.
PPP chairman further announced that his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari would be representing him as he had tested positive for novel coronavirus. On the other hand, the local government has arrested more than 40 activists over clash with police deployed at Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh to bar opposition’s PDM from holding rally today. The security personnel have arrested ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Qasim Gilani and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Khursheed Kanju. Workers of PDM have also been arrested from Vehari, Dunyapur and Jhang. It is to be mentioned here that the district administration has placed over 30 containers to seal the venue and cut off electricity connections in a bid to create hurdles for the organisers. Workers at Qasim Bagh Stadium alleged that the equipment brought for the rally had been seized by the police and they were trying to bring in generators for the rally after the power connections were cut off.