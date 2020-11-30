Share:

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday has said that his party will host a rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) today (Nov 30) no matter what government does.

Bilawal Bhutto, who is in self-isolation af­ter contracting the coro­navirus, said in a tweet that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was so threatened by up­coming foundation day of PPP that it had arrest­ed the party workers in­cluding Kasim Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

PPP chairman further announced that his sis­ter Aseefa Bhutto Zard­ari would be represent­ing him as he had tested positive for novel corona­virus. On the other hand, the local government has arrested more than 40 ac­tivists over clash with po­lice deployed at Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh to bar opposition’s PDM from holding rally today. The security personnel have arrested ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gil­lani’s son Ali Qasim Gi­lani and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Khursheed Kanju. Workers of PDM have also been arrested from Vehari, Dunyapur and Jhang. It is to be men­tioned here that the dis­trict administration has placed over 30 containers to seal the venue and cut off electricity connections in a bid to create hurdles for the organisers. Work­ers at Qasim Bagh Stadi­um alleged that the equip­ment brought for the rally had been seized by the po­lice and they were trying to bring in generators for the rally after the power connections were cut off.