attock-The teams of health department must ensure administering polio drops to all the children upto the age of five years to ensure the eradication of this crippling disease and parents must play their role and cooperate with the polio teams to make this campaign a success which will continue for five days. Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar said this while inaugurating anti-polio campaign at THQ Hospital Pindigheb. On the occasion, DC Ali Anan Qamar, CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi, AC Pindigheb Haider Abbas and others were also present. The Provincial Minister said that this polio campaign starting from 30th November will continue till 4th December and said that during this campaign 296,662 children will be administered polio drops across the Attock district. He said that 953 teams have been constituted. The teams will be present on all the entry and exit points, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and health centres. The Minister said that to make this campaign a success, control rooms have been established at tehsil and district level, concerned health officers will pay surprise visits to different areas to check the performance of the roaming teams and said that foolproof security will be provided to the mobile polio teams. He also emphasised upon the parents and community to play their role in ensuring administration of polio drops to the children upto the age of five years.