RAWALPINDI-The annual sports week of Institute of Allied Health Sciences of Rawalpindi Medical University has begun here on Monday. The inaugural ceremony of the annual sports week was held at Tipu Road Campus of the varsity. Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Umar inaugurated the sports festival as a chief guest whereas Dean of Allied Health Sciences Prof Dr Atifa Shuaib, was the host of the event.Other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, VC RMU Prof Dr Muhammad Umar emphasized on the importance of extra-curricular activities in the lives of students and praised their efforts.He said organizing such events not only relaxes the students but also helps in polishing their abilities. “Studying all the time is not healthy, so participating in sports is necessary to maintain a healthy life,” he said. He further said that RMU has been organizing sports festivals since a number of years and has received a positive response from students.

The other speakers also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of sports in the life of students. According to RMU spokesman Dr Ali the event would include different sports competitions as well as competitions of Qirat, Naat, Debates, Calligraphy, Dramatics etc. spread throughout the entire week. Besides, a Seerat conference was also held as part of the annual week. Former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar was the chief guest on the occasion.