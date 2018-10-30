Share:

The Lahore High Court Monday put off till Nov 27 hearing of the arguments on maintainability of an application questioning appointment of new eight additional judges. Justice Atir Mehmood was hearing the case. H. M Mujahid filed the petition through Advocate A. K Dogar, submitting that thousands of lawyers who could become the judges of the high court had completely been ignored in appointment of new judges. He said thousands of lawyers had eligibility to become the judges of the constitutional court but only the favorite lawyers were chosen for such prestigious posts. Dogar said Article 25 of the Constitution was violated in appointment the favorite lawyers as judges of the high court. An identical petition has already been pending in the high court that was moved by the same lawyer. In his plea on Monday, the petitioner’s counsel pleaded the court to allow him to make the newly appointed additional judges as respondents. At this, Justice Atir observed that he would hear the application with the main petition and adjourned the hearing until Nov 27.