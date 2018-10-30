Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Top CEOs have launched a new group to promote gender equality in their companies. Male Champions of Change (MCC) Pakistan unites male corporate leaders in encouraging women’s participation at all levels of employment and is modelled on an Australian initiative, which today boasts more than 211 CEOs joined in a powerful coalition to achieve gender equality. The CEOs signed a charter establishing MCC Pakistan with a Founding Group representing Telenor Pakistan, Ubank, Netsol, Pepsico, Serena Hotels, Shell Pakistan, PMIC and EY Ford Rhodes.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson, the founder of MCC Australia, Elizabeth Broderick, and the convener of MCC Pakistan, Fiza Farhan, who together have been instrumental in introducing the initiative to Pakistan. The launch event featured prominent personalities from civil society and the business community including Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and President OICCI.