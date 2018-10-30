Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday expressed satisfaction at the positive growth in Pakistan-European Union relations as well as increase in Parliamentary exchanges.

In a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament for Relations with South Asia, the Foreign Minister stressed upon the need for enhancing trade and economic cooperation, in particular to take full benefit of GSP Plus Scheme and building linkages through cultural and educational exchanges and people to people contacts. The delegation was led by Jean Lambert.

The two sides also discussed global and regional issues of mutual interests, said the foreign ministry.

The Foreign Minister briefed MEPs on Pakistan's approach towards promoting regional peace and prosperity.

He also highlighted recent wave of grave violations of human rights by the Indian security forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the EU Parliament to take a public position on UN Human Rights Commissioner’s report on Jammu and Kashmir.

The EU delegation acknowledged important progress made by Pakistan in political and economic spheres, especially in democracy, counterterrorism and human rights domains. The delegation assured continued cooperation with the government in its future endeavors.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi held a meeting with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew here.

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction on the current state of bilateral relations, said a foreign ministry statement.

The Foreign Minister emphasized on the need to promote trade and economic linkages and greater people to people contacts. He also appreciated the role being played by the Department for International Development in providing assistance in health and education sectors.

The British High Commissioner reiterated desire of his government to further enhance cooperation with the government in all areas of common interest, in particular in spheres of peace and security, trade and investment, organized crime, accountability, asset recovery and development cooperation.