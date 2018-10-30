Share:

SADIQABAD - The government busy implicating leaders of the opposition parties in false and concocted cases and spreading chaos among the masses, said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP chairman was talking with the party MPAs - Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang and Manam Mumtaz who called on him the other day.

The PPP chairman said that wrong policies and imposition of unwarranted taxes have exposed inefficiency of the incumbent rulers.

He said that false and fabricated cases are filed against the leaders of the PPP, which would fail to dent resolve of the party leaders. Bilawal pledged that if the PPP would come to power it would provide justice to the people at their doorsteps and launch more and more mega projects to facilitate the common man.

He warned that the day is not far when the masses would kick the incompetent rulers out of power. He said the party is pursuing mission of its founders only as the party always came to power with popular support and vote of the masses. “The public is well aware who enjoys public support and who comes to power through back doors,” he pointed out, adding that PPP committed to flourishing democracy in the country.

KHASHOGGI REMEMBERED

In a condolence reference was held here in memory of renowned journalist Jamal Khashoggi here the other day.

On the occasion, speakers demanded strongest punishment for the killers. The meeting was addressed by Press Club President Abdul Sattar Sindhu, General Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Jatala, Journalists Union President Shahzada Abbas and others.

Praising services of the slain journalist, they said that Islamic world was deprived of a person who bravely used his profession to save Islamic world of the conspiracies of capitalists world. The journalist community unanimously demanded of impartial investigation at world level.

BLOOD SCREENING CAMP HELD

In order to increase awareness, a free blood screening and diagnostic camp, along with informatory sessions were held under the auspices of Tehsil Bar Association here at Justice Munir Khan Shaheed Hall the other day.

The bar members had their blood tests.

On the occasion, Bar Association President Jam Lal Bakhsh Walana and Vice President Tabassum Hussain Warriach supervised the whole process.

Traffic jam creates

hardships for residents

Hundreds of vehicles queued up in the area of Zor Kot as residents suffered due to a massive traffic jam. Famous social personality of the area Malik Fahim Mirani said Zor Kot’s single and small road is quite unsafe for the dwellers of the area specially during rush hours and off time of schools. Incidents of road accidents have become order of the day. He demanded of the Assistant Commissioner of construct speed breakers and diverts heavy traffic towards Nishtar Chowk.

COTTON BALES CATCH FIRE

Short-circuiting in a truck caused fire in bales of cotton worth millions of rupees, reducing them to ashes.

As per report, a truck produced sparks on ignition which fell upon bales of cotton in Ghalla Mandi, Sadiqabad. Rescue-1122 rushed to the scene and overpowered the fire.