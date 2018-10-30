Share:

Karachi - The Sindh government on Monday reinstated the service of Malir Jail Superintendent, who was suspended on the orders of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, after the latter visited the jail on Saturday and found an influential inmate Shahrukh Jatoi enjoying better facilities despite being a prisoner of condemned cell.

In a statement issued from chief minister house on Monday, it was stated that IG prisons Sindh suspended the IG Prisons Malir on the apex court directives but later appeared before the chief justice of Pakistan and informed him that superintendent in Malir was appointed a mere week ago and is working on improvements in the prison affairs.

The chief justice accepted the plea to restore the services of jail superintendent and the apex court registrar office in its direction to home secretary said that the service of the official could be restored if the provincial government desires.

The government restored the official’s services and directed him to improve the situation in the prison. The chief minister has also directed the IG prisons to ensure cleanliness in the prisons across the province and complete implementation of facilities to the prisoners as per jail manual.

He warned of stern action if any violation is reported in the prisons.