Share:

The new Islamic year has started with the month of Muharram. May this year be a year of unity, development, peace, and prosperity for the Islamic world. The Islamic year begins with the month of Muharram. This month refreshes the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions. We learn from these sacrifices that we should offer everything in the way of Allah Almighty. The Holy Quran gives the message of Allah that everyone who follows the path of virtue and sacrifice his life for Islam, lives forever. Islam teaches us that we should follow in the footsteps of Mohammad (PBUH). We should struggle for the domination of our religion. We should work hard and also spend money for this mission.

The pious caliphate is the highest standard of Islam. The followers of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) devoted their lives for Islam. The pious caliphate was not merely a political govt. They not only governed the country successfully but they led the Muslims in their individual and collective life also. According to Islam, an ideal state means a state which has all the characteristics of a pious caliphate. Islamic system of govt was developed under the guidance of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The same system was implemented and promoted by pious caliphs. Unfortunately, it was changed. There were the rulers who cared for their personal desires instead of serving the people. They controlled and utilised all the resources of the people. They became dictators. The conspiracies against Islam were started in the reigns of the pious caliphs. Certain tragic events have happened. Finally, Ameer Muavia became the ruler of the Islamic state. The people who had keen observation understood that there would be kingship in the country onwards. The nomination of Yazeed as a caliph strengthened this notion. Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions laid their lives in Karbala for the sake of Islam. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) prayed for Hazrat Imam Hussain and Hazrat Imam Hasan. He said, “O Allah, I loved them. May you love them. Whoever loved them, loved me in the real sense.”

Hazrat Imam Hussain, being a member of this great family, tried to save Islam. He did not accept Yazeed as a caliph. He preferred to fight against him. He fought an unforgettable war in Karbala. He sacrificed the lives of his nearest and dearest in order to revive Islam. His martyrdom is the most tragic event of Islamic history. Centuries have passed but the Muslim Ummah is still feeling the sadness of the event. The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain gives a great lesson. Though Yazeed and his army won the battle Hazrat Imam Hussain revived Islam by giving his life. His firmness, determination, and loyalty to Islam will remain a beacon of light for the whole Muslim Ummah up to the Day of Judgment. We should take a lesson from the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain. It is our duty to struggle for an Islamic system. We should secure our faith. We should be ready to sacrifice everything for Allah and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The writer is the general secretary

of Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan.