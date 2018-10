Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seeds advanced in the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2018 being played at POF Tennis Courts Wah Cantt.

After losing at the hands of M Abid in the finals in Lahore, Pakistan’s longest serving number one player Aqeel Khan was in sublime form once again and was dictating terms like ever witnessed in the last two decades, as he simply outplayed Gul Zaman.

In the other first round matches, title winner of Pakistan Open Tennis in Lahore M Abid outpaced Aqib Hayat 6-4, 6-0, Malik Abdul Rehman thrashed Shakir Ullah 6-1, 6-3, Barkat Ullah beat Abdal Haider 7-6(6), 6-4, Yousaf Khalil beat Rashid Khan 6-3, 6-2, Muzammil Murtaza beat M Waqas Malak 7-6(6), 6-2, Ahmed Babar beat Abbas Khan 6-4, 6-4.

Mudassar Murtaza beat Nauman Aftab 6-4, 7-6(5), M Shuaib beat Ejaz Khan 6-4, 7-5, Saqib Hayat beat Shaheen Mehmood 6-4, 6-3, Subhan Bin Salik routed Amjad Ishaq 6-1, 6-0, Heera Ashiq outclassed Musa Ch 6-0, 6-2, Ahmed Ch overpowered Asad Ullah 6-1, 6-1, Abid Ali Akbar outsmarted Parbat Kumar 6-0, 6-2, Jibranul Haq beat Shahzad Khan 4-0, retd and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman outlasted Iftikhar Ahmad Bajwa 6-0, 6-1.

In boys’ U-18 first round matches, Kashan Umar beat Hamidullah Yaqoob 6-1, 6-3, Hamid Israr beat Faizan Shahid 6-3, 6-1, Nauman Aftab beat Amir Zeb 6-1, 6-1, Ahtisham Humayun beat Azan Shahid 7-6(4), 7-5, Parbat Kumar beat M Huazaifa Khan 6-2, 6-2, Musa Ch beat Nalain Abbas 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, M Abdullah w/o Abdullah Adnan, Ahmad Asjad crushed Uzair Khan 6-0, 6-0, Hassam Khan beat Asim Gul 6-1, 6-3, Zaib Nasar w/o Ahmad Kamil, Aqib Hayat beat Jahanzaid Inam 6-2, 6-2, Uzair Khan beat M Talha Khan 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, Sami Zeb beat Waleed Qureshi 6-1, 6-1, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Hashish Kumar 6-0, 6-1 and Saqib Hayat beat Subhan bin Salik 6-1, 6-2.

In boys’ U-14 matches, Shahsawar Khan beat Taimur Khan 4-0, 4-0, Huzaima Abdul Rehman beat Ahmad Ali Khan 4-0, 4-0, Ahmad Nael beat M AW Khan 4-0, 4-0, M Huzaifa Khan beat M Haziq Asim 4-0, 4-0.

Ali Zain beat Nafay Areesh 4-1, 4-2, Yahya Musa w/o Hamza Mazhar, M Talha Khan beat Azan Shahid 4-1, 4-0, Hamid Yaqub beat M Hamza Asim 4-0, 4-1 and Ahtisham Humayun beat Esa Zubair 4-0, 4-0. In boys’ and girls’ U-10 matches, Abdul Basit beat Ahmad Sheheryar 4-1, 5-3 and Taimur Khan beat Ayesha Amjad 4-0, 4-0.

