The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March caravan reached Lahore on Tuesday from where it will make its way to Rawalpindi.

After arriving in Multan on Tuesday, the caravan made its way to Lahore. A large crowd of supporters of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman joined their leader and chanted slogans against the government.

Addressing his supporters, Fazl said JUI-F was going to Islamabad to announce that the incumbent rulers were fake. "Government should resign before we reach Islamabad," he said.

“This government does not have any mandate,” he said. “The mandate can be seen in this march,” the JUI-F chief added.

On Saturday, the Rahbar Committee and the government reached an agreement according to which the opposition agreed not to cross into the Red Zone.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak led the government delegation. He said that the committee did not demand Prime Minister Imran’s resignation neither did it say that it would topple the government.

“We expect the JUI-F to protest within the limits set out in the constitution of Pakistan,” he said. “If they remain peaceful, we will not create any hurdles for them.”