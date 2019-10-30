Share:

Chitral/Kabul - Pakistani and Afghan border troops engaged in cross-border clashes for a third day on Tuesday. A number of causalities were reported on the two sides, with both alleging the other of committing aggression.

The fighting first broke out Sunday afternoon when Afghan forces and local militiamen tried to stop Pakistani forces from allegedly establishing a military installation along the border, Kunar Governor Abdul Ghani Musamem was reported as telling Al-Jazeera on Monday.

On Tuesday, Pakistan military said that six Pakistani soldiers and five civilians, including a woman, were injured in the fresh bout of shelling by the Afghans in Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan is trying to plug the porous border to stop infiltration of the terrorist who have long been launching attacks on Pakistan from their bases in the neighbouring country.

Instead of cooperating with Pakistan in the effort, Afghan government has unfortunately been trying to prevent the effective border management.

“Afghan security forces fired mortars and heavy machineguns from Nari District, Kunar province, targeting civil population in Arundu village, Chitral,” the ISPR said in a statement on Tuesday. “6 soldiers and 5 citizens, including a woman got injured,” added the military’s media wing.

The Pakistani border troops responded effectively and targeted Afghan border posts of Kandkxi and Dilbar from where fire was being initiated, the statement said.

The Afghan border post suffered “substantial damage” in the retaliatory action from the Pakistani troops. However, the hostilities stopped after engagement at the military level, the ISPR added.

Talking about Monday’s fighting Musamem claimed that three women were killed and four other civilians wounded when mortars fired by Pakistan landed on village in the remote Nari district.

The Kunar governor however said that communication with the area was difficult because of the isolated location.

The two countries often trade accusations that the other side is firing across the border, which runs for 2,400km, much of it through mountainous terrain.

The Taliban and other armed groups would freely operate on both sides of the porous line until a couple of years ago, but their activity on Pakistani side has greatly diminished after successful military operations by Pakistan.

Pakistani troops are currently building border fences to more effectively stop cross-border movement of militants. But Kabul is suspicious of Pakistan’s motives as it disputes the exact path of the border, known as the Durand Line, which was drawn by the British in 1893 to mark the edge of their colonial possessions.