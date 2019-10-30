Share:

HYDERABAD - Traders on Tuesday observed a partial strike to press for withdrawal of taxes and conditions like presenting CNIC copy when purchasing and selling goods worth more than Rs50,000. In Hyderabad city, Qasimabad, Latifabad and the Rural Taluka, main markets remained partially closed due to the strike call given by trade organizations. However, small markets remained open for the entire day. In the Sadar area of Hyderabad, main outlets remained open in Latifabad No. 7. Eight markets remained partially open during the day. The trade organization office bearers demanded that the government resolve their genuine demands so that economic activities could be accelerated.