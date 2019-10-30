Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday will meet ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital in Lahore.

According to details, the JUI-F chief will inquire about the health of the former premier who is under treatment at the hospital since October 21 due to fluctuation in his platelets count.

Sources told that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will brief Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo over the anti-government ‘Azadi March’ while both the leaders will also discuss ongoing political situation.

On the other hand, doctors said that teeth filling of the former PM was carried after he witnessed blood from his gums.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail for eight weeks over two bail bonds worth Rs2 million each in Al-Azizia reference to obtain medical treatment.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after deterioration of his health.

The ruling had come after doctors confirmed Sharif was suffering from an blood disorder requiring immediate medical attention. The decision came after 69-year-old was taken to Services Hospital when his blood platelet count dropped to dangerous levels.