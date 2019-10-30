Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and its affiliated units on Tuesday celebrated World Judo Day throughout the country at the great occasion of ‘Jigaro Kano’s birthday’ according to International Judo Federation (IJF) slogan ‘plant a tree’. The world Judo Day was celebrated in Pakistan on the instructions of the IJF; all the affiliated units planted trees in their areas and elaborated its advantages. The grand ceremony of the celebration was organised by the PJF in KP Sports Directorate along with its affiliated unit KP Judo Association with KP sports Directorate Director General Asfandiyar Khattak gracing the occasion as chief guest while PSB Peshawar Sports Board Director Pervez Ali, PJF Vice President Masood Ahmad and national and international judokas were present on the occasion. PJF VP Masood Ahmad informed about Jigaro Kano’s life, the founder of judo and briefly the issues causing global warming as well. The ceremony was inaugurated with the anthem of IJF. The KP Sports Directorate DG met with all judokas and planted a tree with little judoka Muhammad Hasaan. Sindh Judo Association (SJA) organised an event at Liaqat Gymnasium with SJA President Major Mehmood Riaz and Secretary M Rafique and judokas celebrating the event. Punjab Judo Association (PJA) President and Secretary Asif Iqbal and Qamar Shakeel marked the event by planting a tree in Punjab Sports Directorate in the presence of officers of the directorate. Pakistan Referee and Judges Association (PRJA) Secretary Ameer Mukhtar was also present at the occasion in Islamabad. IJA, along with its the senior coach Imran Durrani, organised the event in which school students participated too and cut the cake. In Balochistan, the day was celebrated in provincial judo headquarters and it was organised by Balochistan Judo Association.