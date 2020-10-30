Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has directed Director General Rawalpindi bureau Irfan Naeem Mangi to conduct probe into the loot and plunder of alleged billions of rupee by Blue World Private Housing Scheme from innocent citizens.

Taking notice of the alleged cheating public at large, Chairman NAB directed DG NAB Rawalpindi to utilise all available legal options for return of looted money from the owners of scheme.

The Blue World Private Housing Scheme has continued sale of plots without getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) or approval of layout plan from Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and looted billions from the people by launching mass advertisement campaign.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza had also informed about the illegality of the scheme to worthy Chairman NAB. Chairman NAB has asked the people to check the veracity of housing schemes before investing their hard earn money in any one of it. The people should check whether the housing society has approved lay out plan and NOC.

The people should avoid investments in a society having no legal documents or approval from relevant authority. NAB has asked media and advertisement agencies not to publish or broadcast the ads of illegal housing schemes so that the people could be saved from losses due to schemes.