ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday said there will never be any compromise on Kashmir. In a statement, the FM thrashed statement of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Ayaz Sadiq a day earlier regarding circumstances in which Indian pilot Abhinandan was released. “Responsible people are making irresponsible statements,” he said Qureshi said he had not expected a former National Assembly speaker to say that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was let go by Pakistan under pressure, adding the comments made by him were “contrary to the truth.” FM Qureshi said the government had taken all parliamentary leaders into confidence regarding the intelligence reports it had received, but the captured Indian pilot was not mentioned in that meeting. The foreign minister said that “Highly irresponsible statements are being issued for political gains; responsible people are talking irresponsibly, which is surprising.” FM Qureshi also criticised the stance of opposition on Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav, advising them to read the judgment of the International Court of Justice regarding case as well as Pakistan’s stance on the matter. “The opposition has attempted to create controversy over an ordinance passed by the government in order to comply with the International Court of Justice’s ruling in the Kulbhushan case,” he said. Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq clarified that the Indian media had twisted his statement.