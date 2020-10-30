Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Inam Ghani said that Punjab Police has improved public service delivery for the convenience of citizens as per the requirements of modern policing as well as effective use of modern technology and effective crackdown on criminal elements through intelligence based operations for speeding up the eradication of anti-social elements.

He further said that the training modules were being continuously upgraded to improve the training quality of the police force while the formation of specialized forces including Counter Terrorism Department, Special Protection Unit, Dolphin, Peru, Anti-Riot have enhanced the capacity of Punjab Police and helping in facing the challenges of the time. He further said that under Smart and Community Policing, millions of citizens have so far benefited from various police service centers in all the districts of the province while further improving the quality of services.

The process of inspection and monitoring is also underway. He expressed these views during a meeting with Officer Commanding Central Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, Zafar Aslam at Central Police Office here on Thursday. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and enhancing professional cooperation and coordination were discussed. During the meeting, it was agreed to enhance information sharing and mutual cooperation.

Officer Commanding Central Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, Air Vice Marshel, Zafar Aslam while praising the ongoing efforts of Punjab Police for crime fighting and public service said that these public service delivery projects are not only in line with the needs of the time but also followable for other police in the country.

At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam.