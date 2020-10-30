Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar visited Mari Petroleum Head office Islamabad on Thursday and met Mari Petroleum Company Limited MD/CEO Faheem Haider and discussed the revival and promotion of the national game. During the meeting, many hockey affairs were discussed such as most of the national-level hockey events that will take place at MPCL hockey ground, Ayub Park Rawalpindi. MPCL to sponsors domestic and international hockey events and long term partnership between MPCL & PHF, said a spokesman of the PHF here. The PHF chief lauded the efforts and contribution of Mari Petroleum towards the revival of the national game in Pakistan. “Mari’s efforts will give a big boost to ongoing efforts of the PHF for making Pakistan hockey to become a force to reckon with at international level.” He congratulated the Mari Petroleum MD/CEO on organization of their major contribution of 11 junior players in the training camp for the junior Asia Hockey Tournament. Faheem Haider warmly welcomed the suggestions of Brig Khokhar and expressed his resolve to support the promotion and also offered all-out cooperation in this regard.