ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army as well as internal and external security situation. Taking into account recent efforts to stoke violence in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan resolved that entire nation is united against the cowardly acts of the enemy. The Prime Minister paid tributes to personnel of Pakistan Army, FC and Law enforcement Agencies, who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.