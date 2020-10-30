Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi disclosed on Thursday that a joint line of action would be taken at the OIC meeting with respect to relations with France.

Talking to the media here, he added that France had seriously hurt the sentiments of Muslims by displaying blasphemous caricatures, and the Muslim countries had now been forced to revisit their relations with the country. He further revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had written letters to the heads of different states on the issue of increasing Islamophobia in which he has explained that the Muslims’ love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is unconditional. He said that world would have to behave responsibly when it comes to the freedom of expression.

Qureshi told the world categorically that the blasphemous acts would not be tolerated, adding that the week between 11 and 18th of Rabiul Awal had been declared Miladun Nabi week. Referring to Kashmir issue, he reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

The FM claimed that it was because of efforts of the PTI government that Kashmir was discussed at UN Security Council’s session after 64 years.

He argued that Kashmir was no more a regional issue; rather it had become an international flashpoint.

About Ayyaz Sadiq’s statement, he said that after the explanation given by DG ISPR on the release of Indian pilot Abhinandan, there was no room left now for any further discussion.

Terming Ayyaz Sadiq’s speech irresponsible, the FM said that former Indian air chief, who was removed from his office for poor performance, also got an opportunity to give statements in his defence.

He said that Pakistan exhibited highly responsible behaviour which was praised by the world. He said that Pakistan first taught India a lesson and then took sensible steps to de-escalate the tensions. “Unfortunately, if these kinds of statements emanate from within the country, it will strengthen the narrative of those doing propaganda against Pakistan on social media,” he regretted.

The foreign minister was of the view that the clarification given by Ayyaz Sadiq of his statement was not convincing. “It gave the impression as if he was playing in the hands of someone else,” Qureshi said.

He said that the statement Ayyaz’s statement did no good to Pakistan. He said that we needed to move forward and try to avoid repeating the same mistakes in future.