LAHORE - Both the semifinals of the 5th National Tray Hockey Championship were decided on the sixth day of the event here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. In the first semifinal, Punjab defeated Pakistan Air Force 7-3. Zain Ijaz and Hannan Shahid netted two goals each while Amir Ali, Mohsin Hassan, and Arslan Arshad scored one goal apiece from the winning side. For PAF, Abdul Rehman, Mohsin Khan and Adnan Haider shared one goal each. In the second semifinal, MPCL beat HEC 4-1. Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob scored two goals while Abdul Rehman, Umair Sattar contributed one goal each for MPCL. Sufian hit one for HEC.