KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected an appeal against death sentence awarded by a model court in a murder case and converted it into life term. The court was hearing an appeal filed by convict Muhammad Jamal against death sentence awarded to him by a model court in 2019 in a murder case. However, the court upheld Rs 0.2 million fine imposed against the convict. According to the police, the culprit had killed Wali Muhammad in 2014 for resisting a robbery at a petrol pump on University Road in Karachi. The Model Court sentenced him to death on September 28, 2019 after the crime proved against him. A case of robbery and murder was registered against the accused at Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.