Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the police to boost its efforts for the recovery of missing persons.

The high court bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard a set of petitions filed by families of missing persons seeking recovery of their beloved ones.

During the hearing, one of the petitioner’s counsel argued that Waqas Ahmed was taken away from the jurisdiction of Mithadar police station, but despite the passage of more than two years, there was no clue yet to his whereabouts.

The petitioner stated before the court that four Joint Investigations Teams (JITs) were formed by the police, but his beloved could not be returned yet. The court directed the police to boost performance and recover missing persons as soon as possible. It, later, adjourned the hearing till 26 November.