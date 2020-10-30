Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday demanded a detailed reply from Sindh Home Department on a plea seeking restraining police from picking up containers of warehouses for road blockages. A SHC bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard the case and summoned the Additional Secretary home department along with detailed reply on the matter on November 24. The petitioner’s counsel argued that containers were used to block traffic for political rallies, processions and other road closures. The police picked up these containers from warehouses and the task of retrieving them was left to the containers’ owners. The petitioner prayed the court to restrict the police from picking up containers from warehouses. Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar said that police should leave the containers at the place where they picked up for blocking roads. Justice Mazhar said that the home department had to formulate guidelines for police with regard to seizing containers. He said the police department should follow the guidelines of the home department over the issue.