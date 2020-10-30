In the wilderness, a beacon of light;
Hope for the dying humanity arise,
The will of the evil thence smite,
Like a rain on the thirsty desert’s might;
Lo! The savior of humankind arrives.
Born an orphan in the elite of the tribe;
Stood against the evil with resolve and strive,
Denounced their customs and proclaimed, to abide;
“Do not bury your daughters alive!”
Resolute and steadfast, Abraham’s descendent;
Proclaimed infidel gods, redundant,
Preacher of Oneness, idols he trod;
“Truly, there is none but only one God.”
Sheath thy swords, live in tranquility;
Love, brotherhood, peace and equality,
This was the message, he carried along;
Through the deserts and the mountains strong.
Richest of the tribe, strongest and the proud;
Oppressed, weak, and the poor of the Lord,
By his charisma and the verses he brought;
Succumbed to the faith and testified in God.
The guide for the mankind of all the breeds;
Jews, Christians and other creeds,
Through the Koran and his personal deeds;
This is the Commandment of the Lord;
“Verily! Muhammad is the last Messenger of God.”