ISLAMABAD - Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress who works in Urdu cinema and television. She is the daughter of actress IsmatTahira and sister of Irsa Ghazal. After making her acting debut in the 2013 romance Mere KhwabonKa Diya, Shah had her first critical success with the 2014 thriller Bashar Momin. She received further recognition for playing against type in the 2017 spiritual drama Alif Allah AurInsaan that earned her a Hum Award for Best Negative Actor and the 2018 psychological thriller Balaa for which she received nomination for Best Actress at Lux Style Awards. Among her awards is the Best Emerging Talent Female at the 4th Pakistan Media Awards for Mere KhwabonKa Diya. Shah made her debut on the big screen with Jawad Bashir’s Teri Meri Love Story in which she played the leading character of Esha and later starred in the first online Pakistani comedy film OyeKuchKarGuzar by D-juice Pakistan. She also appeared as a guest in the film Punjab NahiJaungi. Recently, she spotted glamming her fall look in an ivory suit and classic nude makeup.