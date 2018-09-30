Share:

LAHORE - Asim Khan of SNGPL beat Ali Bukhari of Railways to win title of the PSA 4th Punjab National Senior Squash Championship 2018 here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Saturday. Ali Bukhari started the final in great style and won the first game by 9/11. But the next four games belonged to Asim Khan, who came back strongly and won the next three games by 11/7, 11/0, 11/3 to register title victory in 29 minutes. After winning the event, he told media that he is very happy to win this mega national event. "Many top players were featuring in this event and I worked really hard to earn this reward." Punjab Squash Association secretary Sheraz Saleem said that more than 60 players from all over Pakistan participated in this national event. "Punjab squash always tries to work hard and promote squash at all levels." Punjab Squash Association (PSA) Treasurer Tariq Malik and Secretary Sheraz Saleem graced the occasion as chief while VP Tariq Farooq Rana, Manager SNGPL squash team Farrukh Amin, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Naeem, Asim Amin, Muhammad Arshad, Sohaib Masood, Muhammad Shahid and others were also present there. –Staff Reporter