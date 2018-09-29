Share:

ISLAMABAD-After a heroic struggle, the people of China secured a communist republic under the charismatic leadership of Mao Zedong. The People’s Republic of China was founded on 1 October 1949.Notwithstanding, a slow start and a cold reception by most of the world and having been through an era of International isolation, the peoples’ republic today stands as a military and economic giant, reshaping the world order.

The Chinese ambassador Yao Jing celebrated the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China by holding a reception at the beautiful and spacious lawn of the embassy which is the best embassy constructed by any country in any capital. This embassy symbolizes the friendship between the two nations and also reminds us of the struggle and courage of a great nation for building the great wall. Chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest on the occasion. The opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, Former PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani,Federal Minister for Planning & Reform Khusro Bakhtiar,Special Advisor to PM Zulfi Bukhari,Additional Foreign secretary Asia Pacific Imtiaz Ahmed ,Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry,Former Information Minister Mariam Aurangzeb, Former DG ISI Gen. Ahsan-Ul-Haq attended the event alongside other senior officials, a number of diplomats and members of the business community. National anthems of both the countries were sung by students of Pak-China Government Primary School Gwadar which was a unique effort to bring students from Gwadar as a part of Pakistan–China Friendship event.

The first-ever foreign visit of the Prime minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia was the main topic of discussion among the participants. One of the participant said that PM Imran Khan’s invitation to the Saudi Kingdom’s leadership to become a part of the game changer CPEC project which will get a boost and will gather further attraction of the International community would be instrumental in the economic development of Baluchistan. The Saudi ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy was very active during the reception. There was an unprecedented participation of the armed forces seen in this particular event which was never seen before. It was undoubtedly one of the finest moments seen in any diplomatic event so far as the venue glowed with different colours of honourable uniforms.

China-Pakistan Corridor is the biggest deal signed between the two Asian countries. Originally valued at $46B, the current value of the corridor stands at $62B and expected to hit $75B by 2020. The project, once completed, will be connecting Pakistan’s Gwadar port to China’s autonomous territory Xinjiang via highways, railways and pipelines along a 3218 km long route. Due to political transition in the country, the progress of the western route has been slowed down, while on the contrary the eastern route has been completed by over 60%.

The new government of Pakistan is reviewing its priorities regarding CPEC and the top-most agenda is the development of Gwadar into an Industrial hub. PM Khan is set to visit China in October to take China-Pakistan bilateral relations and geo-strategic partnership to renewed heights, particularly via successful implementation of CPEC.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the 8th Chairman of the Senate, in a very thought provoking speech said that Pakistan greatly treasures and values its relations with China as a corner stone of its foreign policy. He said the political transition in Pakistan will not affect Pakistan-China policy and the new government will continue working closely with China to achieve bilateral objectives. He said Pakistanis are grateful to China for its support on core issues of national security and Pakistan has also supported China on its issues including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and South Chinese Sea. As vice president of Asian parliamentary assembly as well as its political affair committee he believed that cooperation will promote Asian tourism and prosperous future for the people of Asia.

He also informed that Pakistan’s senate is going to host a meeting APA standing committee on political affairs and a special committee on creation of Asian Parliament in Gwadar next month. He further added that China is a fast emerging economy and indeed is a logical leader of the emerging economies and it offers a model of economic growth to low income countries of Asia, Africa and South America. He appreciated Xi Jinping’s vision on shared destiny and win-win cooperation. Appreciating the CPEC progress he said that we have entered a new phase and Pakistan is committed to complete its project and welcome the third parties in special economic zone of CPEC.

Yao Jing is a man who is blessed with great vision and intellectual power. He is making incredible contribution in further strengthening decades old strategic partnership. He made a speech in which he congratulated everyone on the 69th anniversary of the founding of PRC. He said Pakistan is a close friend and partner for the past 40 years and we learn, care and stand for each other.

“Our friendship and cooperation with Pakistan has been steadily growing and the mutually benefiting cooperation has reached to a new level by the CPEC project under the one belt and road Initiative. He said that China has a very good coordination with the new government and both sides have reaffirmed commitment toward cooperation under CPEC. “China will always remain a strategic partner of Pakistan”, he added. He enlightened the audience about China’s Economic rise and its leading role in world affairs in promoting Xi Jinping’s concept of shared destiny. He said especially since China started economic reforms it has become the second largest economy contributing almost 30% to the global annual growth.

Xi Jinping has been named by Forbes as the most powerful man on the earth. The Chinese premier enjoys popularity both at home and abroad, much thanks to his political acumen, sagacity and charismatic personality. Xi is confident about projecting Chinese power across the globe through projects like Belt and Road Initiative (Initially named One Belt One Road). CPEC and has emerged on the world stage as a protagonist of globalization. During his tenure, enormous increase has been seen in China’s soft and hard power as well as influence over the International politics. Under his signature “Belt and Road Initiative” trade plan, China has invested more than US$60 billion in Asia, Europe and Africa.

