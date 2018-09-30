Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday has closed down another 32 quackery outlets in different cities. Out of the 173 visited centres by the PHC teams in seven cities, the data showed that 64 illegal premises, operated by quacks, had been converted into other businesses. From among the sealed 32 centres, eight each were in Kasur and Bhakkar, Attock 5, Chiniot 4, Mandi Bahauddin 3, while two each were in Rahim Yar Khan and Vehari. —Staff reporter