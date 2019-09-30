Share:

SHIKARPUR - Additional Inspector General of Police Sukkur Dr Jamil Ahmed has transferred at least 50 police personnel including 9 SIPs, 6 ASIs, 6 HCs, 24 PCs and 5 TCs to Khairpur and Ghotki districts from Shikarpur on their alleged involvement in leaking sensitive information to criminals.

This development surfaced when misconduct report issued by Shikarpur Police Chief Rizwan Ahmed Khan.

However, Dr Jamil Ahmed, AIGP Sukkur, also imposed ban on their reposting in District Shikarpur for three years and also directed the SSPs of Ghotki & Khairpur districts to keep activities of transferred police personnel of their respective district under vigilance, surveillance and furnish fortnightly report to office of the Additional Inspector General of Police Sukkur.

It is worthwhile to mention here that two police officers including Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station SHO Ghulam Murtaza Mirani and ASI Zulfikar Ali Panhwar were martyred while six police personnel sustained profound bullet wounds in firing with dacoits when they were going to katcha area of Chak to conduct raid on the information of criminals.

Similarly, a driver of APC Zulfikar Ali was martyred and other APC driver sustained grave wounds in an armed attack in aforesaid area after passage of three weeks.

During the time of conducting raids at katcha area of Chak, to arrest notorious dacoit Munir Misrani Jatoi who was allegedly involved in martyrdom of two police officers and injuring at least six police personnel, an audio of Abdul Qadir Chandio, the then In-charge CIA Shikarpur, had also gone viral on social media in which Chandio was talking with dacoit Munir Jatoi regarding ongoing operation of katcha area where two officers were martyred and many injured. Later the then SSP Shikarpur Sajjad Ameer Saddozi also surrendered the services of Chandio to RPO Office Sukkur and made recommendation not to post Chandio again in Shikarpur.

Separately, Shafiullah, Deputy Superintendent of Police Khanpur, was martyred in an encounter when who was heading towards Katcha area of Garhi Tegho to release the kidnapped famous singer Jigar Jalal.

After going to the extra mile Shikarpur police did not get success in arresting or killing notorious dacoits even did not enter the katcha area owing to leakage of sensitive information and according to sources that after continuously setbacks Shikarpur police initiated an inquiry and proposed to transfer at least 50 police personnel to other districts to maintain law and order situation in the district.

After such sort of development people of Shikarpur including Zahid Bhanbhro, QAT leader, and others surprised and acclaimed the efforts of Additional Inspector General of Police Sukkur & SSP Shikarpur Rizwan Ahmed Khan and asked for rigorous operation against notorious dacoits, kidnappers, criminals, narcotics dens and other social evils for the welfare of the people of Shikarpur.

Two killed in separate

incidents

Deedar Ali Shar, 32, was gunned down by a few unknown armed assailants said to be his rivals over matrimonial ongoing dispute with his relatives outside village Garhi Sahib Khan when he was heading towards his village, some approximately 70 kilometers off from here.

After killing Deedar, assailants ran away from place of firing while area police reached on the spot and moved the body of deceased to Madeji Taluka Headquarters Hospital for autopsy from where the body of deceased handed over to his heirs after completing necessary medical legal formalities.

Ms Shahzadi, wife of deceased, accused the Islam & Zakir Shar of killing her husband and demanded the immediate arrest of both suspects.

Separately, younger brother named Altaf Hussain Marfani shot his elder brother identified as Ali Ahmed Marfani at house with Kalashnikov over distributing agricultural land and managed to escape from place of crime scene at village Roose Marfani, in the vicinity of Dilawar Marfani Police Station, on the intervening night of Saturday & Sunday.

Area police transported the body to Garhi Yasin Hospital and handed over to his relatives after conducting postmortem examination and initiated manhunt.

Neither cases have been lodged nor police have apprehended the killers till filling of this news story.