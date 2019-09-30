Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to those 16 party workers who were martyred during movement for restoration of democracy on Sep 29, 1983 in Panhal Khan Chandio village at the hands of the military dictator Zia.

On the occasion of 36th martyrdom anniversary of those workers’, Bilawal said that the sacrifices of the PPP Jiyalas had no precedence and no other party could reach that level of sacrifices.

He said that those workers who stood like a rock, never bowed down their head, endured languishing in jails and living in exile during the MRD led by the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were all great political workers. They will live in hearts and minds of us forever.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP is strictly following the mission of their Shaheed Chairpersons and martyred Jiyalas and the current leadership and the Jiyalas are still facing repression.

But our firm resolve is intact and our goal is a peaceful democratic and egalitarian Pakistan, which we will reach soon.

On Sep 29, 1983, 16 PPP workers were martyred in village Panhal Khan Chandio of Tehsil Sakrand in district Shaheed Benazirabad and those martyred workers included, Tharo Chandio, Rajab Ali Chandio, Ali Sher Chandio, Ghulam Mustafa Chandio, Pir Bux Chandio, Urs Chandio, Gulab Chandio, Hashim Khaskheli, Janib Khaskheli, Miro Khaskheli, Ali Gul Khaskheli, Muhammad Ramzan Khaskheli, Mehboob Ali Solangi, Allah Rakhio Solangi and Hussain Bux Manghanhar.